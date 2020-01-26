Resources
Lucille Cousineau & Leonard Cousineau

4/14/1930 - 1/26/2010 8/19/1925 - 8/12/2014

Life could have taken you anywhere,

but it brought you to us, your loving children,

right where you were meant to be, in our minds

and in our hearts. You both remain in our dreams every night until the morning light. Loving memories of you at the sea, our thoughts and prayers will always be, sent to God eternally.

We love and miss you Mom and Dad

Love, Your Family
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2020
