Lucille Filion Pelland
Vero Beach - Lucille Filion Pelland of Vero Beach, FL, died peacefully at home on August 20, 2020, from the effects of Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Newmarket, NH, on June 13, 1935, and was the daughter of Louis Phillippe Filion and Celia Lauzon Filion. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Theresa Clancy and brothers Robert Filion and Gerard Filion.
She is survived by her husband Francis Pelland, son James Pelland and his wife, Mary, of Spokane, WA, daughter Karen Pelland of Portland, OR, grandchildren Madison and Nicole Pelland, sister Carol Filion Barnes of Cape Cod and brother Leo Filion of Newmarket.
Lucille was a graduate of Newmarket High School and McIntosh Business College in Dover, NH. She worked as a legal secretary in Miami, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., before her marriage to Francis in 1966. They raised their family in McLean, VA, and retired to Vero Beach in 1999.
The Pelland family spent many happy summers at the Filion family summer cottage at Bow Lake in Strafford, NH, surrounded by lifelong friends, siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Lucille will be interred in the Filion family plot in Newmarket, NH, at a later date.
The Pelland family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Lucille's name to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indian River County, 1729 17th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com
.