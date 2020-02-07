|
Lucille Hanes
Stuart - Lucille Hanes, 86, of Stuart, FL, died January 29, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by family following a long illness. Born in New Britain, CT to the late Harold Stuart Hanes and Ann Clark Hanes, Lucille graduated in the Class of 1951 from Berlin High School then attended the University of Vermont. Following school, she married Lawrence H. Pease and they had 5 children. During those years, Lucille volunteered with the Red Cross and the Junior League, she was also a Den Mother with the Boy Scouts of America and served on the PTA for her children's schools among other volunteer endeavors. Lucille then moved to Kennebunkport, ME and pursued her passion for art and painting, eventually opening an art gallery. Later in life, she became interested the antiques scene of Southern Maine and became an antiques dealer.
As a child, Lucille lived in Kensington and New Britain, CT, and spent many summers at the family homestead on Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada. Lucille was a long-time resident of Southington, CT and Kennebunkport, ME before retiring to Stuart, FL. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Lucille is survived by her sisters Gloria Sinclair of Mt. Dora, FL and Sa'an Tibbetts of Deer Island, Canada; son Chandler Clark Pease of Lyman ME, daughters Belinda Burke of Oak Bluffs, MA, Barbara Ann Pease of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Margaret Pease of Kennebunk, ME; 7 grandchildren: Elise A. Sirhal, Robin L. Smith, Sara E. Pelletier, Dustin M. Burke III, Robert P. Burke, Samuel S. Burke and Margaret H. Burke and 6 great-grandchildren. Lucille was predeceased by her eldest son Lawrence "Huck" Pease, Jr. of San Francisco CA.
The family wishes to thank the many friends Lucille had in the Kingswood Terrace community without whose help and support she would not have been able to maintain her independent living and pass with such dignity.
No funeral services will be held per Lucille's wishes. Her ashes will be buried in West Lane Cemetery in Kensington, CT during a private family ceremony at a date to be determined.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation (https://treasurecoast.org) or the Kennebunk Animal Shelter (https://animalwelfaresociety.org).
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 7 to Feb. 15, 2020