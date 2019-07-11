|
|
Lucille M. Cook
Trinity - Lucille M Cook, 97, died July 2, 2019, in Trinity Florida. She was born in Erie, PA and moved to Miramar Florida in 1958. After retirement she moved to Port St Lucie where she lived for 32 years until she moved closer to her children.
In Port St Lucie, she was an active member of St Lucie Catholic Church until St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church was started. In both, she was a lector and Eucharistic minister serving both in the church and to the home bound. She became the founding president for the CCW at St Elizabeth Ann Seton.
She is survived by her beloved children, Kathryn Fitzpatrick, Mary Schade (Jerry), Jeanne Beach, William Holden (Deborah) and Kenneth Holden. She had 4 grandchildren, 7 step grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 12 great step grandchildren.
Published in the TC Palm on July 11, 2019