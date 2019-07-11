Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille M. Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille M. Cook Obituary
Lucille M. Cook

Trinity - Lucille M Cook, 97, died July 2, 2019, in Trinity Florida. She was born in Erie, PA and moved to Miramar Florida in 1958. After retirement she moved to Port St Lucie where she lived for 32 years until she moved closer to her children.

In Port St Lucie, she was an active member of St Lucie Catholic Church until St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church was started. In both, she was a lector and Eucharistic minister serving both in the church and to the home bound. She became the founding president for the CCW at St Elizabeth Ann Seton.

She is survived by her beloved children, Kathryn Fitzpatrick, Mary Schade (Jerry), Jeanne Beach, William Holden (Deborah) and Kenneth Holden. She had 4 grandchildren, 7 step grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 12 great step grandchildren.
Published in the TC Palm on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.