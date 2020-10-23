1/1
Luella Elizabeth Johnson
Luella Elizabeth Johnson

Fort Pierce - Luella Elizabeth Johnson, 97, passed October 20, 2020. She was a life-long resident of Fort Pierce.

Luella was born in Dayton, Ohio and moved to Fort Pierce in 1939. Her first job was at her uncle's gas station, Wilson's Garage, where she met her future husband, Ronald.

Survived by her son, Robert (Jeanie) of Covington, LA; daughters Sharon (Nick) Foti of Fayetteville, NC and Debra (Larry) Bowling of Fort Pierce, FL; 3 grandchildren, Christopher (Stephanie) Johnson, Todd Bowling, and Ben (Kelly) Foti; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Boesch of Dayton, OH; sister, Charlotte (Jim) Swisher of Sanford, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald and granddaughter, Courtney Johnson.

Luella enjoyed sewing, reading, and her lunch bunch. She volunteered with St. Mark's Catholic Church where for many years she and Sister Claire Daniel visited the sick and homebound. Luella was a wealth of inspiration; always giving of herself and cherished by her family. She never turned down a chance to travel with family and friends, or enjoying a good libation and entertaining those around her.

A prayer service will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Interment will follow at White City Cemetery. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com

The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Atria Senior Living and Hospice for their exceptional care and support.

Donations may be made to Dogs & Cats Forever, 4600 Selvitz Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981, or Sarah's Kitchen, 295 NW Prima Vista Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34983






MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
