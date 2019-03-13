Lula Lekas



Fort Pierce, FL



Lula (Manis) Lekas, 98, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, died peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019.



Lula was born in Port Huron, MI. She married William Lekas on November 10, 1946. The couple and daughters, Ann and Mary, moved to Fort Pierce in 1958. For years they owned and operated The Ship Ahoy restaurant (now Cobbs Landing). In 1963, their family was completed with the arrival of "Jimmy".



Lula was a lifelong member St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. For many years she dedicated her love and talents to the Philoptochos Society as President, and choir director.



She is preceded in death by her husband, William, parents, John and Mary Manis, siblings, Susan Bladis, Tom Manis and Gus Manis.



Left to cherish the memories they made with mom (YiaYia) are her children, Ann Athans-Harding (Dennis) of Fort Pierce, FL, Mary Mancini of Fort Pierce, FL and Jim Lekas (Cristina) of Lizella, GA; her grandchildren, Dr. William Athans (Dr. Elizabeth Athans) of Orlando, FL, Adam Black of Fort Pierce, FL, Lucas and Sofia Lekas of Lizella, GA; her great-grandchildren, Cameron Black, and Austin and Andrew Athans; also her sweet caretaker angels, Varonzia, Felisha, Jennifer, Mimi, Charlene, and Deborah.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 2525 S. 25th Street, Fort Pierce, FL 34982.



Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5-8 PM with a prayer service at 7:30 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. A service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow at White City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary