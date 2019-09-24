Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
(732) 229-8855
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fiore Funeral Home
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodbine Mausoleum
Oceanport, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Grace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Libby Grace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydia Libby Grace Obituary
Lydia Libby Grace

Pt. St. Lucie, FL - Lydia Libby Grace, 85 of Pt. St. Lucie, Fla and formerly of Long Branch, NJ went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Lydia Libby Marinello was born in Mechanicville, NY and resided there before moving to Long Branch in 1956.

Mrs. Grace loved children and did babysitting for many of the children in her neighborhood. She was also a graduate of Mechanicville High School in New York and a member of the Long Branch Gospel Hall since 1956.

Mrs. Grace was pre-deceased by her husband, Paul Grace in 2008 and her parents, Frank and Genevieve Marinello. She is survived by her daughter Paulette and husband Jim Slocum; her son, Stephen and wife Debbie Grace; her brother Frank and wife Joann Marinello: her grandchildren, Heather and Eric Feinstein, Brienne Slocum, Jeremy Slocum, Anthony Grace and Vincent Grace along with several nieces and nephews.

Relatives & friends are invited to call at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ on Friday from 7 - 9 PM. Graveside services and entombment will take place on Saturday at 10 AM at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lydia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now