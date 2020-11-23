Lynden P. Duvall
Stuart - Lynden P. Duvall, 87 of Stuart, Florida went home to be with the Lord 11/19/2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. Lynn was able to remain at home, as he wished, with his loving wife and daughter-in-law by his side. Lynn was born July 2, 1933 in Galena, Indiana to Helen Duvall, he was her only child. Upon graduating from New Albany High School in 1951, Lynn pursued an engineering degree at Purdue University, later graduating with a business degree from Indiana University. Lynn served his Country in the Army during the Vietnam War, after which he met the love of his life, Ann Crenshaw, from Collins, Mississippi. They were married in 1958, moving to Louisville, KY, then Springfield, OH where Lynn worked for US Gypsum in both locations. In 1960 their son, Mark was born and they purchased their first house. In 1962 Lynn purchased his first business, a drywall company and then built their first house in Beaver Creek, Ohio in 1963. Lynn was a successful self-made entrepreneur, with interests in several businesses, investing in and developing real estate in Ohio, and later in Florida. As busy as Lynn was in his business interests, family always came first. He was always there for their son Mark, as an only child, helping and teaching him about construction and fixing everything. Lynn was hands on, loved building, fixing and problem solving, skills that were later apparent in their son Mark. While they raised Mark, they had a small farm and Lynn taught Mark about farming, raising cattle and was admired and respected as having the highest character and creating loyal friends and business partners to this day. While in Ohio, in addition to the farm and Lynn's businesses, they enjoyed boating and water skiing in the summer and snowmobiling on the farm in the winter as a family, or taking a weekend trip to Indiana to visit Lynn's mother, Helen. Their passion for traveling all parts of the U.S. and Canada began with their first motor home purchase in 1979. After Lynn retired from his Ohio drywall business, they moved to Stuart, FL in 1980, bringing their son Mark and moving Lynn's mother, Helen to be near them here in Stuart. Lynn continued investing and building for a number of years in Florida, but as their love for traveling grew, they enjoyed more time on the road, 4-5 months a year, from long weekend local rallies, to 3+ month cross-country trips in the summer. What started for Lynn as planning trips looking for cooler weather in the summer, developed into many great years of fun with The Treasure Coasters, Monaco Travelers, Prevost, and other RV Clubs. Lynn and Ann cherished those memories and times. They loved the motor home rallies, traveling, making new friends, having fun and enjoying their extended family of fellow RV'rs. For their 40th wedding anniversary, Lynn and Ann gave each other a Prevost Coach that Lynn designed and they had custom built in 1998. They enjoyed many miles in that coach, until they sold it in 2012 and put down summer roots in Flat Rock, NC which they enjoyed with great friends and neighbors until they sold it in May 2019. Lynn was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Duvall, half-brother Paul Duvall and son Mark Duvall. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ann Duvall and their daughter-in-law Debra Duvall, both of Stuart. Ann and Deb would like to thank the VNA, in particular Ann McKeliver and Colleen Reeves whose loving kindness and caring assistance during Lynn's last 6 weeks treating him like their own family. Due to the pandemic a future celebration of life may be planned when it is safe to do so. There will be a private burial with immediate family. In lieu of flowers feel free to make a donation in Lynn's memory to your favorite charity
or church.