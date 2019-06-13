Lynne A. Chandler



Fort Pierce - Lynne A. Chandler, 72, passed away on June 1, 2019 in the arms of her husband of 53 years.



Lynne was born, Lynne Ann Hodge, on July 3, 1946. She moved with her family to Fort Pierce, Florida in 1957 while she was in elementary school. She graduated from Dan McCarty High School in 1964.



Lynne married her husband and high school sweetheart, John T. "Tim" Chandler, on July 2, 1965, who survives her. She is also survived by her beloved children, daughter, Melissa M. Bendel and Melissa's husband, Jim, of Alachua, Florida; son, Matthew Chandler and Matthew's wife, Leeann; son, Jeffrey Chandler and Jeffrey's wife, Desiree; seven grandchildren, Andrew England, Cody England, Robbie Compton, Cameron Bendel, Layton Chandler, Liam Chandler and Kaylynn Chandler; her sister, Dona Hildebrand of Princeton, Illinois, Dona's children Ryan and Gwen, and her aunt, Virginia "Gin" Gordon, and Gin's husband, Frank, of Kankakee, Illinois, and many cousins, grand nephews, and grand nieces.



Lynne's passion was her children and grandchildren. She was also a devoted member of Community United Methodist Church, serving in the choir and various missions for many years. She was active in the Little League Baseball program in Fort Pierce, where she served as the Insurance Claims Officer.



Lynne had a career in banking, beginning with employment at the St. Lucie County Bank in Fort Pierce in 1965. She served as operations officer at Bivens Gardens Bank in Gainesville, Florida for several years, moving to Orlando in 1978, where she was an Assistant Vice-President at Sun Trust Bank. Her final career choice was to serve as office manager of her husband's law practice for 36 years.



Memorial contributions may be made to Community United Methodist Church, 3114 Okeechobee Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34947 Office 772-461-2499 and to Hospice of the Treasure Coast, 5000 Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981.



Visitation will be on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Community United Methodist Church, 3114 Okeechobee Road, Fort Pierce, Florida. Burial will follow at White City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com Published in the TC Palm on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary