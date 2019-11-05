Services
Lynne Ellen (Turton) Paré

Lynne Ellen (Turton) Paré Obituary
Lynne Ellen (Turton) Paré

Lynne Ellen (Turton) Paré, 66, of Vero Beach, FL passed away unexpectedly on November 4, 2019. She leaves behind her heartbroken husband, Kevin, and their children Brett Pare and his wife Greta (Staalenburg), Brynn Rowe and her husband Graham, and Briar Pare . She also leaves behind her pride and joy grandchildren, Alexis Pare and Kieran Rowe and her brother, Mark Turton and his wife Peggy (Aylward). Lynne was predeceased by her daughter Brailey Pare and her parents Miriam and Walter Turton.

Lynne enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, helping others, sewing, and taking golf cart rides.

Lynne was born and raised in Lawrence, MA where she raised her family. She worked as a nursing supervisor at Sutton Hill Center in North Andover, MA before retiring to Florida.

Lynne will be remembered for her kind heart, strong work ethic, and being the best friend anyone could ask for. Throughout her life she was a pillar of strength and support for those around her. Lynne provided the kind of TLC that got others through their own difficult times. She will be sorely missed by all that knew her, especially her family.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brailey T. Pare '03 Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Fay School, 48 Main Street, Southborough, MA 01772.

Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
