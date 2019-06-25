|
|
Lynne Heathcote Edgar
Vero Beach - Lynne Heathcote Edgar, 78, of Vero Beach, Florida, loving wife of 56 years, loving mother of two beautiful daughters and loving grandmother of five extraordinary grandchildren, passed away on June 22, 2019 surrounded by her immediate family. Lynne struggled with her health for many years, successfully surviving a lung transplant six years ago. Earlier this month, Lynne's heart failed, and she ultimately succumbed to complications from open heart surgery and respiratory distress.
Lynne was born in NY to Robert and Elizabeth (Green) Heathcote on March 12, 1941. She was raised on the North Shore of Long Island. After graduating from Manhasset High School, she attended Mary Baldwin College, and later in life went on to graduate from Adelphi University with a BS in Nursing. Lynne married James Nelson Edgar, also from Manhasset, on June 9, 1963. Together they lived in Port Washington, NY and raised their two daughters, Betsey Edgar Ensign (Edward L. Ensign) of Harrison, NY and Lydia Edgar Merl (Brett A. Merl) of Boca Raton, FL.
Lynne worked with the Visiting Nurse Service as well as Long Island Jewish Hospital, but was most proud of her work with hospice care. She was a board member for Friends of Hospice, and was instrumental in establishing one of Long Island's first Hospice Care facilities.
When Lynne first moved to Vero Beach, she loved being a member of Treasure Coast Opera Society. Lynne was also active in various art related activities and endeavors. She attended painting classes, learned the art of jewelry making, and enjoyed beading. In the past, Lynne participated in fundraising for the Boys and Girls Club of Vero Beach and HALO Pet Rescue. She was a long time member of Quail Valley Club, enjoying the friendships of many as well as the challenges of the golf course! She will be missed by all those who knew her.
A memorial celebrating her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Lynne would love people supporting their own public television stations or PBS of South Florida.
Published in the TC Palm on June 25, 2019