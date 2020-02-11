Resources
Mable Elizabeth Drawdy Nunn

Mable Elizabeth Drawdy Nunn Obituary
Mable Elizabeth Drawdy Nunn

Concord - Mable Elizabeth Drawdy Nunn 93 of Concord, FL passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Concorida Baptist Church in Concord. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow the service at Concord Cemetery.

Mrs. Mable was born on February 20, 1926, in Fort Peirce, FL. The daughter of the late Andrew Ray Drawdy and Thelma Hopkins Drawdy. Mrs. Mable was a retired switchboard operator supervisor with Southern Bell for more than 38 years. She was a faithful member of Concorida Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters Nancy Nelson (husband John) and Elizabeth Nunn; her sons Allan McGee (wife Sharyn), William 'Bill' Nunn (wife Linda) and her daughter-in-law Cathy McGee. 8 Grandchildren, 17 Great-grandchildren and 15 Great great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews and a host of good friends.

She is preceded in death by her son John Richard McGee, her husband William "Joe" Nunn and a sister Eunice Smith.

Faith Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com).
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
