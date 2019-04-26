|
|
Madeline Cavallaro
Age 93, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on April 21st, 2019. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27th from 5:00 - 8:00 PM; Sunday, April 28th from 2:00 - 5:00 PM; Monday, April 29th from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at Aycock at Tradition, 12571 Tradition Parkway, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987, (772) 618-2336.
A Mass of Christian Burial is being held on Monday, April 29th beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 930 SW Tunis Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953, (772) 336-0282.
www.AycockTradition.com
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 26, 2019