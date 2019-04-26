Services
Aycock at Tradition
12571 S.W. Tradition Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
(772) 618-2336
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
930 SW Tunis Ave
Port St. Lucie, FL
Madeline Cavallaro

Age 93, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on April 21st, 2019. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27th from 5:00 - 8:00 PM; Sunday, April 28th from 2:00 - 5:00 PM; Monday, April 29th from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at Aycock at Tradition, 12571 Tradition Parkway, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987, (772) 618-2336.

A Mass of Christian Burial is being held on Monday, April 29th beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 930 SW Tunis Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953, (772) 336-0282.

Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 26, 2019
