Services
Aycock Funeral Home
6801 SE FEDERAL HWY
Stuart, FL 34997
(772) 223-9300
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Aycock Funeral Home
6801 SE FEDERAL HWY
Stuart, FL 34997
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St Christopher Church
Hobe Sound, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeo Juliano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeo Charles Juliano


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Madeo Charles Juliano Obituary
Madeo Charles Juliano

Stuart, FL

Madeo C. Juliano, 93, of Stuart, passed away Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019, at the Treasure Coast Hospice, Stuart.

He was born December 6, 1925, in Newark, NJ, the son of the late Joseph and Angelina Juliano. He was a long time resident of Bethel, NY, and wintered in Stuart from 1988 until moving here full time in 2018.

Madeo was a World War II veteran, having served in the Marine Corps.

Prior to his retirement , he was self employed as an upholsterer and furniture maker, holding a patent on a chair style.

He attended St Christopher Church of Hobe Sound. He was also an avid hunter and loved playing bocci.

He is survived by is wife, Carol Juliano of Stuart; a daughter; three grandchildren; several great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, John A. Juliano of Elizabeth, NJ, who died in 2012.

Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019, from 5-7pm in the Aycock Funeral Home Young and Prill Chapel, 6801 SE Federal Highway, Stuart. Mass will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11am, in St Christopher Church, Hobe Sound. Entombment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Tequesta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL, 34997
Published in the TC Palm on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now