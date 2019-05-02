|
|
Madeo Charles Juliano
Stuart, FL
Madeo C. Juliano, 93, of Stuart, passed away Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019, at the Treasure Coast Hospice, Stuart.
He was born December 6, 1925, in Newark, NJ, the son of the late Joseph and Angelina Juliano. He was a long time resident of Bethel, NY, and wintered in Stuart from 1988 until moving here full time in 2018.
Madeo was a World War II veteran, having served in the Marine Corps.
Prior to his retirement , he was self employed as an upholsterer and furniture maker, holding a patent on a chair style.
He attended St Christopher Church of Hobe Sound. He was also an avid hunter and loved playing bocci.
He is survived by is wife, Carol Juliano of Stuart; a daughter; three grandchildren; several great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, John A. Juliano of Elizabeth, NJ, who died in 2012.
Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019, from 5-7pm in the Aycock Funeral Home Young and Prill Chapel, 6801 SE Federal Highway, Stuart. Mass will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11am, in St Christopher Church, Hobe Sound. Entombment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Tequesta.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL, 34997
Published in the TC Palm on May 2, 2019