Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Ella Jones


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mae Ella Jones Obituary
In Loving Memory of

Mae Ella Jones

1/3/1946 - 2/15/2018

For Our Mom in Heaven

Mom,

Today is the 1st Anniversary of

the day that you passed away.

Remembering you is easy,

we do it everyday,

but missing you is heartache,

that never goes away!

Today we honor you for

All that you have given

All that you have done

For all that you are.

Gone but not forgotten.

Loved and missed today

and everyday

Today we honor you!

We love you

Mom, Grandma Mae, Nana, Grams!
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.