Malcolm Lester Wilson
Stuart, FL
Malcolm Lester Wilson, age 92, of Stuart, Fl., passed away on March 4, 2019 in Seattle, Wa. Born in Syracuse, New York, Malcolm graduated from Cazenovia Central School. Served in World War II in the Navy as an Air Search Radar Operator aboard the Battle Cruiser U.S.S. Guam-CB-2, in the Pacific Theater of Operations. He attended Cazenovia College and Syracuse University. President of Wilson and Card, Inc. Graphic Arts Studio in Syracuse. Malcolm lived in East Syracuse from 1953-1993, moving to Palm City in September 1993.
He is survived by daughter, Leslie Wu of Vashon, WA; son, Timothy Wilson of Bend, OR; and granddaughters, Grace Wu of Bolingbrook, IL and Delaney Wilson of Bend, OR; and many loving friends.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 17, 2019