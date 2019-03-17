Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm Lester Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Malcolm Lester Wilson Obituary
Malcolm Lester Wilson

Stuart, FL

Malcolm Lester Wilson, age 92, of Stuart, Fl., passed away on March 4, 2019 in Seattle, Wa. Born in Syracuse, New York, Malcolm graduated from Cazenovia Central School. Served in World War II in the Navy as an Air Search Radar Operator aboard the Battle Cruiser U.S.S. Guam-CB-2, in the Pacific Theater of Operations. He attended Cazenovia College and Syracuse University. President of Wilson and Card, Inc. Graphic Arts Studio in Syracuse. Malcolm lived in East Syracuse from 1953-1993, moving to Palm City in September 1993.

He is survived by daughter, Leslie Wu of Vashon, WA; son, Timothy Wilson of Bend, OR; and granddaughters, Grace Wu of Bolingbrook, IL and Delaney Wilson of Bend, OR; and many loving friends.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.