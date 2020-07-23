Manuel (Manny) Peter Fanarjian



Stuart - June 17, 1939 - July 22, 2020



Manuel (Manny) Peter Fanarjian died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 of respiratory complications due to Covid-19. He was 81.



He leaves behind his three children: Donielle Giroux (Vic) of Waxhaw, NC; Nicole Fanarjian MD (B. David Garruto MD) of Tampa, FL and Manuel Fanarjian III MD (Joanna) of Philadelphia, PA, five grandchildren (Rachel and Amanda Giroux and Ella, Zoe and Noah Garruto), his ex-wife, Gail Fanarjian, and current companion, Elizabeth Leone. He is pre-deceased by his long-time partner, Kathleen O'Neill. He is survived by loving family and friends (too numerous to name), who have been generous with their praise of Manny and condolences to his family.



He grew up in Teaneck, NJ (son of Manuel and Rose Fanarjian and brother to Carole Hunt (Patrick)) and spent summers swimming and hanging out at Lake Hopatcong, NJ. He graduated from Teaneck High School.



When he married, he and his then-wife, Gail Fanarjian, moved to Lake Hopatcong. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University and graduated from Seton Hall Law School.



He was industrious both in his professional and recreational life. He was admitted to the Morris County Bar Association in 1967 and practiced law there for more than 40 years. He was a partner in the law firm, Marx and Fanarjian, Esqs.) and Youngelson, Marx and Fanarjian, Esqs. Thereafter, Manny was a solo practitioner until he retired in 2011. He also served as the prosecutor in the Jefferson Township and Dover Joint Municipal Courts, where he earned a reputation for firmness, fairness and compassion.



Manny had a passion for boating and when he was not at work, he could be found on or near the water. He loved swimming, waterskiing, tinkering with boats, unwinding with friends and enjoying a strong bloody mary.



He retired to the east coast of Florida in 2011, living in Lighthouse Point for 2 years before settling in Stuart, where he's lived for the past 7 years.



He left this world a better place, having lived in it. He was warm, generous and made friends easily. He had a strong intellect and shared his knowledge with others; providing counsel and comfort to those who needed it. And, to the end, he maintained a strong will. There is no doubt that, because of his tenacity and good works, his legacy will endure.



Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of his life will be postponed. Part of Manny's heart remains in Lake Hopatcong, NJ; the other part in Stuart, Florida. As such and, in his memory, donations can be made to:



Lake Hopatcong Foundation



Treasure Coast Hospice









