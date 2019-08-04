|
Marcia Hartford Harkins
Palm City - Marcia Hartford Harkins, 86, passed away on July 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in Palm City, Florida.
Marcia was born in the West Texas town of El Paso on September 1, 1932. She was the only daughter of Fred and Eleanor Dixon Hartford, who also had three sons, Frederick, Dixon and Leo.
Marcia spent her childhood years in El Paso, where Eleanor worked tirelessly to provide for the family as a single mother. Eleanor's example of hard work, along with Marcia's Catholic primary and secondary education served her well, helping her to gain admission to the University of Texas at El Paso. There, she majored in English literature, which was to be a life-long passion.
On graduating from college in 1953, Marcia headed for Washington, D.C. and Congress. Marcia quickly landed a job on Capital Hill in the office of Senator William Minshall (Ohio), who saw potential in her poise and well-articulated thoughts. She assisted the Minshall team on a variety of legislative projects over the next three years. Working on the "Hill' was a shaping experience in Marcia's life, as it widened her eyes to the workings of the World stage.
Love found its way into Marcia's life on meeting Herb Harkins. Marcia used to especially enjoy recounting the fateful evening that Herb surprised her by placing a ring on her finger at a dance. On marrying Herb, Marcia left Washington for New York.
Over the next 40 years, living first in Westchester and then Dutchess Counties, the focus of Marcia's life shifted from career to raising her four children. In this she was caring and ever seeking to shape and guide their growth, especially on issues of faith. There was no harder working mom in the Arlington School District, as she exposed her children to academics, sports and the arts.
When her children flew the nest for college, Marcia could have chosen to relax, but instead she sought to rekindle her career in academia at the prestigious Millbrook School. She led many projects for the Office of the Headmaster until she and Herb decided that it was time for the next stage of life and a move to Florida.
On finding Palm City they settled in and quickly made a new life for themselves, with Marcia enjoying the community of faith centered around the Holy Redeemer Church, and being at her husband's side. She remained in remarkable health right through her 86th year.
Marcia is survived by her husband Herb, and children Mary, Robert, Paul and Elizabeth.
Marcia will be remembered most for the light that she was. Hers was an energy that impacted every room. She inspired. She guided. She cared. Everyone was better for having known her. She loved and was love itself.
Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Treasure Coast Chapel, Stuart, Fl.
If desired memorial contributions may be made in Marcia's name to the Love and Hope in Action charity (LAHIA) of Stuart Florida, whose mission is helping the homeless (www.lahia.org/donate/).
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 4, 2019