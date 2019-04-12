|
|
Margaret Bayne Wall
Vero Beach, FL
Margaret Bayne Wall "Maggie", of Vero Beach, FL and Farmington, CT, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the age of 87.
Maggie was born to parents William and Margaret Bayne on April 3, 1932, in Boston, MA and grew up in nearby Westwood, MA. She was the youngest of four siblings and attended boarding school at Miss Hall's School in Pittsfield MA. In 1955, she married Wayne W. Wall in New York City, her lifelong sweetheart and devoted husband for the past 63 years.
After raising three children, Maggie became a successful book writer for Scribner & Sons , interior designer, retail entrepreneur and business owner in the 1970's, well before it was common practice for women to start their own companies. Her business activities brought her great joy and continued for more than thirty years with the support of her husband.
Throughout her life, Maggie was a joy to be with and always the life of the party. She was a dear friend to all and greeted every stranger who crossed her path. She loved to talk, laugh and tell funny stories. Her family and friends will forever remember her sense of humor, openness and complete honesty that inspired much laughter and unconditional love.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Wayne Watson Wall, three children; Wayne, Margaret and Hillary; grandchildren, Lucie, Charlie, Jennifer, Nicholas and dachshund, Manfred.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 12, 2019