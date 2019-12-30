|
|
Margaret C. Smiley
Vero Beach - Margaret C. Smiley, better known as Connie Smiley passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach after a short illness.
She was born July 31, 1924 in Lawrence, Massachusetts and moved from Poughkeepsie, NY to Key Biscayne, FL in 1969. She has been a resident of Vero Beach in The Moorings and Grand Harbor since 1981.
Mrs. Smiley graduated from Peter Bent Brigham Hospital, School of Nursing, Boston, MA in 1946. While raising her family of four children, Connie practiced as a private duty nurse in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Florida. In the Miami area, she was Assistant Head Nurse at Mercy Hospital, helped establish the Quality Assurance Program at Jackson Memorial Hospital and directed the Utilization Review Department at Doctors Hospital.
As a consultant, she directed work to prepare several key health care organizations for Joint Commission Reviews for Accreditation. In the Vero Beach Area, Connie assisted in the establishment and operation of the VNA and other Quality Assurance Departments at Home Health Care organizations. She was a Certified Quality Improvement Professional and served in nursing for 53 years, retired at the age of 75.
She was a member of the Florida Society of Registered Nurses, Retired, Inc. and the Holy Cross Women's Club.
Surviving is her husband of 72 years, Lloyd, three daughters: Catherine M. Smiley, Newton, NJ; Patricia A. Smiley-Wilson, Claremont, CA; Joan E. Smiley, Worcester, MA; two grandsons, Andrew Burnett and John Wilson.
Connie was preceded in death by a son, L. Kevin Smiley on August 3, 2009 and a sister Dolores Quinn.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10 o'clock at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach.
Interment will take place in Florida National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020