Margaret Ethel PhillipsMargaret Ethel Phillips, 87, passed away on Wednesday November 18, 2020 in Lake Placid, Florida. She was born on November 9, 1933 in Shifnal, England, to Sidney Cawthorne and Phyllis (Clarke) Cawthorne. She had been a Sebring resident since 2005, formerly living in Indiantown for 45 years. Margaret was of Presbyterian faith. She worked as a secretary in education. Margaret enjoyed reading, gardening and loved listening to music. Most of all she loved her family very much. She is survived by her loving children - Robert C. Phillips (Jeanne) of Boise, Idaho; Peter R. Phillips of Indiantown, Florida and Linda P. Dilley (Jim) of Arcadia, Florida; brother - Alen Cawthorne of Shifnal, England. Surviving are also six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday December 4, 2020, at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, with Bob Johnson officiating.Arrangements entrusted to:Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home4001 Sebring ParkwaySebring, FL 33870