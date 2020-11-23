1/1
Margaret Ethel Phillips
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ethel Phillips

Margaret Ethel Phillips, 87, passed away on Wednesday November 18, 2020 in Lake Placid, Florida. She was born on November 9, 1933 in Shifnal, England, to Sidney Cawthorne and Phyllis (Clarke) Cawthorne. She had been a Sebring resident since 2005, formerly living in Indiantown for 45 years. Margaret was of Presbyterian faith. She worked as a secretary in education. Margaret enjoyed reading, gardening and loved listening to music. Most of all she loved her family very much. She is survived by her loving children - Robert C. Phillips (Jeanne) of Boise, Idaho; Peter R. Phillips of Indiantown, Florida and Linda P. Dilley (Jim) of Arcadia, Florida; brother - Alen Cawthorne of Shifnal, England. Surviving are also six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday December 4, 2020, at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, with Bob Johnson officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to:

Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home

4001 Sebring Parkway

Sebring, FL 33870

Online condolences may be left at:

www.stephensonnelsonfh.com



Published in TC Palm from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home
4001 Sebring Parkway
Sebring, FL 33870-1681
(863) 385-0125
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Homes and Crematory
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved