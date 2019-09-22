|
|
Margaret "Ann" (LeClair) Hanson
Port St. Lucie - Ann Hanson, 82, died September 6, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
She was born on June 30, 1937. She is predeceased by her husband of 52 years John "Harry" Hanson. She is survived by her daughters Carol Cunningham (Carl DelleFave) of Rochester NY, Rita Hanson of Blue Springs MO, Rose Neel of Arlington VA, Mary Hanson of Blue Springs MO and Rae Hanson of Orlando FL; her grandchildren Theresa, Kristie, Madeline, Alexandra, Monty, Corinna, Paige and Jack; her great grandchildren Chloe, Camden and Abigail and her cousin Cynthia Giles (Marty Taylor).
A Funeral Mass will be held at the Port St. Lucie Holy Family Catholic Church located at 2330 SE Mariposa Avenue, Port St. Lucie, Florida 34952 at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. A Celebration of Life and reception to follow at 12:30 PM at Indian Riverside Park Langford Pavilion located at 1707 NE Indian River Dr, Jensen Beach, FL 34957.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Phi Beta Psi National Sorority in her name. Checks should be made out to Beta Zeta and mailed to Judi Nashawaty, 2991 SE San Jeronimo Rd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 22, 2019