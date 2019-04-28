Services
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret J. "Peg" (Short) Palmer

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Margaret J. "Peg" (Short) Palmer Obituary
Margaret J. "Peg" (Short) Palmer

Vero Beach, FL

Margaret J. "Peg" (Short) Palmer, 84, died April 18, 2019 at her home in Vero Beach, FL. She was the wife of Drew Palmer. Born in Milford, MA, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Elizabeth (Booth) Short.

Besides her husband Drew, she is survived by their two sons, Andrew Palmer and his wife, Joan of Jacksonville, FL and Scott Palmer and his wife Lori, of Grafton, MA; four grandchildren, Alycen, Drew, Alicia and Brad Palmer; and three sister-in-laws, Lorraine Palmer, Shulla Sannella and Marilyn Short. She was preceded in death by her son, John Palmer, and her brothers, Donald Short, Charles and Clyde Booth

Private funeral arrangements were held under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 931 Jefferson Blvd., STE 1005, Warwick, RI 02886.

www.holtfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holt Funeral Home
Download Now