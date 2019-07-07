|
Margaret (Peg) Kelleher
Vero Beach - Margaret (Peg) Kelleher, 97, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away at VNA Hospice on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Peg was born in Utica, NY and lived in New Hartford, NY until she move to Vero Beach in 1982. She was a veteran of WWII serving in the US Marine Corps 1943-1945. She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel John Kelleher who she married in 1952. She is survived by her son, Daniel J. Kelleher (Jeanne) of Delmar, NY and her daughter, Renie Calkin (Steve) of Vero Beach, FL. Four grandchildren, Michael Calkin (Nicole), Kelly Calkin, Daniel F. Kelleher (fiance' Kaila) and Andrew Kelleher (Morgan), as well as one great-grandson, Connor Michael Calkin. Peg's wishes were to have her Mass and interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY private. Online condolences may be shared at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
