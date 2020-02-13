Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Mullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mary Mullins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Mary Mullins Obituary
Margaret Mary Mullins

Fort Pierce - Margaret Mary Mullins, 74, passed away February 11, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Mrs. Mullins was born in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin and resided in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Marge graduated from the Medical College of Pennsylvania with her MD. She practiced in Annapolis, Maryland, both in internal medicine and acupuncture. She was a female physician in specialty practice in a time when that was uncommon. She enjoyed singing, scuba diving, playing bridge, was an avid traveler.

Survivors include her husband, Peter Douglas Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Kathryn Mullins and brother, Michael Mullins.

Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity or .

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2200 NW Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL (just south of the Fortunoff sign).

Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -