Margaret Mary Mullins
Fort Pierce - Margaret Mary Mullins, 74, passed away February 11, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Mrs. Mullins was born in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin and resided in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Marge graduated from the Medical College of Pennsylvania with her MD. She practiced in Annapolis, Maryland, both in internal medicine and acupuncture. She was a female physician in specialty practice in a time when that was uncommon. She enjoyed singing, scuba diving, playing bridge, was an avid traveler.
Survivors include her husband, Peter Douglas Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Kathryn Mullins and brother, Michael Mullins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity or .
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2200 NW Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL (just south of the Fortunoff sign).
