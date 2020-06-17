Margaret "Peg" PerkinsVero Beach - Margaret "Peg" Perkins, 87, of Vero Beach, and Gaysville, Vermont, formerly of Wilton, Connecticut passed away suddenly June 14, 2020.Peg was born October 31, 1932 in Milford Massachusetts to the late Merrill Perkins and Katherine Hodgkins Perkins.In addition to her parents, Peg is preceded in death by one brother, Daniel Perkins.She was raised and received her early education in Gaysville, Vermont. Peg went on to receive her Masters Degree in education and taught elementary education in Wilton, Connecticut.Peg loved teaching and working with people, her churches and church families; she enjoyed choir, crafts, art, music and gardening. Some of her other hobbies and things she found joy in were following the genealogy trails of her family, even being a member of the genealogy groups at the Vero Beach library, the Vermont hills, back roading, concerts in the park on summer evenings, the Florida beaches at sunset and most importantly, her family and friends.She also loved eating out with friends, and friends enjoyed her homemade pumpkin raisin cookies.Peg is survived by numerous cousins and many loving friends.Services will be held at a later date in Vermont. Interment will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Stockbridge, Vermont.Memorials may be made in memory of Peg to: Gaysville Community Church or Stockbridge-Gaysville Historical Society.