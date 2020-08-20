Margaret Weissenborn
Stuart - Margaret "Peggy" Soucek Weissenborn succumbed to congestive heart failure on Sunday Aug. 16 2020, after a short illness at Port St. Lucie Medical Center. She was 91. Peggy was brought up in a Naval family, where her father was a stern task manager and a tough disciplinarian, and her mother was, very caring and loving. Her father, Zeus Soucek, was a graduate of Annapolis, along with his brother, Apollo. Both brothers set several Naval flying records in the late 1920s. Apollo served as the operations officer on the original carrier, Hornet, which launched the B-25's on Japan. He retired as a Vice Admiral after serving as Captain of the nuclear carrier Franklin D. Roosevelt and was Air Attache to the British Crown. Several cousins and nephews have since followed the two brothers in attendance at Annapolis. Peggy's mother, Linda, was a prominent dancer who performed with the Ziegfeld Follies Troupe, along with the Marx Brothers.
Growing up in Montclair, New Jersey, Peggy attended The Kimberly School, now known as Montclair Kimberley Academy, for her primary and high school years. She then graduated from Chevy Chase Junior College in Maryland. She met her future husband, Tom, in the summer of 1946 just after he was discharged from the Army Air Corps, where he served as a member of a B-29 flight crew over Japan in early 1945. They met again five years later on a train while commuting into New York City. They were married in the fall of 1952 and lived a happy life together for 67 years.They moved to Essex Fells, New Jersey, in 1960 to raise their three children, which she did in the same manner she was raised by her parents, with a stiff upper lip and a swift backhand! Peggy was an active competitive golfer in those early years and served on the women's board of the Essex Fells Country Club. The family always had dogs, one of which was "Clem" a Basset Hound, and was well-renowned with everyone who lived in the borough.
Dogs became an even larger part of Peggy and Tom's life after the children had moved away. They acquired "Baron", a Portuguese water dog in the mid 1990s, who they showed quite actively and became an international and U.S. ranked Champion. Peggy during this time became an amateur groomer of her show dogs. Peggy loved all of her dogs; they were a big part of who she was. Peggy had a warm heart to any animal in need and all animals loved Peggy!
Peggy is survived by her husband of 67 years Tom, of Stuart, Florida; her three children, Elizabeth (Betsy) Albanese of Pismo Beach California; Thomas and his wife Mae of Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles; and Darcy of Aspen, Colorado; her sister Jane, of Washington D.C.; and her brother John and wife Suellen, of LaPointe, Wisconsin. Three grandsons also survive her: Philip, Patrick (Zack) and Cole Albanese. In lieu of flowers the family suggests remembrances in Peggy's name to: The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave, Palm City, Florida 34990. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com