|
|
Marguerite Myers Schlitt
Vero Beach - Marguerite Myers Schlitt, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of May 31, 2019. She left in the same way she faced each day, with dignity and a strength of will. Although she had been in frail health for a number of years, she always knew what she wanted and approached each day with a determination to strive to keep her mind active. She would spend hours reading every day.
With her husband, Ed, she founded the Ed Schlitt Agency in 1953, selling real estate and insurance. Together they grew it to be one of the largest Coldwell Banker franchises in the country. Professionalism was a hallmark of her career. She served as president of the Realtors Association of Indian River and as Chairperson of the Florida Real Estate Commission. She and Ed only stepped down when health forced them into retirement.
While attending Florida State University, Marguerite met Ed at the Newman Center, a Catholic ministry center. She graduated from FSU with a Bachelors in Social Work, never forgetting growing up in a struggling family in Miami Florida during the Great Depression. She always worked to better her community, She was a past president of the Pilot Club, a member of the Serra Club and Exchange Club, and volunteered with the United Way and Samaritan Center. She was a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Marguerite and Ed were inseparable for 50 years. Daily they took a break from work to lunch together. Dining nightly with their five children; even if one of them needed to return to the office to finish the day. She and Ed traveled the world, and she loved remembering where she had been. Fitness was an important part of her life, playing tennis and taking long walks with Ed.
Marguerite is preceded in death by Ed, and her daughter Rita. She is survived by her children, Linda Gonzalez (Alex), Steven Schlitt (Richard), Craig Schlitt, and Barbara Ford, her grandchildren, Chris Lindsey, Mark Gonzalez (Heather), Andrew Gonzalez (Megan), Melanie Gonzalez (Kyle), Connor Ford, and Lindsay Ford and great-grandson Caden Gonzalez.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 - 7 pm at Strunk Funeral Home in Vero Beach. The funeral mass will be on Friday at 11 am at Holy Cross Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the United Way of Indian River County, 1836 14th Ave., Vero Beach, FL 32960 or to the Exchange Club CASTLE, 3525 West Midway Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981.
Published in the TC Palm on June 4, 2019