|
|
Maria (Belch) Doherty
Vero Beach, FL
Maria (Belch) Doherty, age 46, passed away peacefully in Vero Beach, FL formerly of Crafton (Pittsburgh), PA peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Bob Doherty; mother of Angela and Emma. Sister of Donna Rolshouse, Tony and David Belch; Also survived by nieces and nephews. Daughter of Philip Bickel and the late Sarah (Russo) Belch. Maria loved animals and spent her free time as a dog walker and pet sitter.
She will be sadly missed by her faithful companion, Maggie Mae.
Maria was known for her infectious smile and warm personality and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation Monday, 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m., at the Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home, 165 Noble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m., Wednesday in St. Philip Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made
In Maria's name to Friends After Diagnosis, 2301 Avalon Ave., Vero Beach, FL 32960.
A Celebration of Life Service to be held May 4, 2019 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Friends After Diagnosis, 3404 Aviation Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 7 to Apr. 28, 2019