Marianne Dirkse Hinz, age 86, of Vero Beach, passed away October 13, 2019. She was born in Oostburg, WI and had moved to Vero Beach in 1973. Mrs. Hinz had worked at Bank of America, formerly Barnett Bank, and Commercial Bank of Vero Beach for 20 years plus, as a new account representative. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Vero Beach. Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Donald E. Hinz; daughters: Vicki Schommer (Alan), Laurie Gover (Jeff), and Donna Vocelle (Buck); sister, Joan Vanderveen; brother, Herb Dirkse; grandchildren: Amy Grover Graber, Sara Gover DiPardo, Amanda Schommer Evans, Daniel Vocelle and Cecile Vocelle; and 7 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Hinz was predeceased by her brothers, Mark Dirkse and Bob Dirkse; and grandson, Matthew Schommer. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, General Fund, 2206 16th Ave., Vero Beach, FL 32960. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
