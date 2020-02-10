|
Marie Elizabeth "Betty" Thorp
Jensen Beach - Marie Elizabeth "Betty" Thorp, 104 passed away on Monday, February 10th, 2020 at Solaris Healthcare in Stuart, FL. Betty was predeceased by her two sisters, Peg and Jackie and a brother, Al. She leaves behind several generations of nieces & nephews across the country.
She lived life to the fullest. She was proud to purchase a motorcycle at 65. She went sky diving at 86, 90 and 95. Betty loved to read and a good shot of Whiskey. She loved horses and harness racing. She was very independent all the way to the end but most of all, she loved her family, friends and neighbors. You will be missed Betty.
