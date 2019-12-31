|
Marie (Elow) Kamen Allen
West Palm Beach - Marie (Elow) Kamen Allen passed away peacefully at the age of 96 1/2 on Sunday, December 29 at Trustbridge Hospice Gerstenberg Center in West Palm Beach. She was born July 11, 1923 in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated from Madison High School and received her BA at New York University. She was an accomplished pianist, artist, designer, teacher, and conversationalist.
She is survived by her daughter Kathryn (Kamen) Collins Roshkind (David) and was predeceased by her husbands Robert E. Kamen, William G. Allen, and son John Gordon Kamen.
At her request, there will be no memorial service. However, in her memory, she does request you "Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative, And Latch on to the Affirmative - Don't Mess with Mr. In-Between."
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020