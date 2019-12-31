Services
IJ Morris at Star of David of the Palm Beaches | Star of David Cemetery of
9321 Memorial Park Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33412
(561) 627-2277
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Kamen (Elow) Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Kamen (Elow) Allen Obituary
Marie (Elow) Kamen Allen

West Palm Beach - Marie (Elow) Kamen Allen passed away peacefully at the age of 96 1/2 on Sunday, December 29 at Trustbridge Hospice Gerstenberg Center in West Palm Beach. She was born July 11, 1923 in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated from Madison High School and received her BA at New York University. She was an accomplished pianist, artist, designer, teacher, and conversationalist.

She is survived by her daughter Kathryn (Kamen) Collins Roshkind (David) and was predeceased by her husbands Robert E. Kamen, William G. Allen, and son John Gordon Kamen.

At her request, there will be no memorial service. However, in her memory, she does request you "Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative, And Latch on to the Affirmative - Don't Mess with Mr. In-Between."

An online guestbook is available at

www.starofdavidfunerals.com
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -