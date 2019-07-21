Marie Lugli Raymond



Vero Beach - Beloved mother, wife, grandmother, and friend, Marie Lugli Raymond, 81, died peacefully on July 11th, 2019 at Hospice House in Vero Beach. She was born in New Britain, Connecticut to Joseph and Cecilia Cianci on June 27, 1938. She graduated from New Britain High School in 1956 and she never missed a class reunion until her illness. In 1978, Marie moved to Vero Beach with her four daughters to live closer to her parents while starting a new chapter in her life. Marie was well-known for her contagious smile and her love of family, life, and people. In 1979, she began her banking career at the Beach Bank Motor Bank in Vero and she truly loved her position as a bank teller for 20 years. Marie had a passion for serving and meeting the needs of every customer, even the four-legged ones, that accompanied their owners while visiting her window for banking transactions. She was an exceptional cook, and she will be forever remembered for her delicious Italian dishes and baking of cookies and pies. Marie also enjoyed music, which gave her the opportunity to dance and sing to her favorite tunes. Marie was predeceased by her first husband and father of her four children, John Lugli. She will be sadly missed by her husband, Joseph Raymond, four daughters Karen (Kenny) Cobb, Sharon Lugli, Kimberly Lugli, and Kathy (Ron) Petkaitis. Also surviving Marie are her grandchildren: Natalee, Tyler and Isabella, and her great-granddaughter: Ainslee. Marie will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A Celebration for Life for family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 27th 4:00pm-8:00pm at the Riverhouse, 305 Acacia Road, Vero Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach or Alzheimers/Parkinson Association of Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com Published in the TC Palm on July 21, 2019