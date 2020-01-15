|
Marie (Mary) M. LaRose (Formerly, Marie Lonergan)
Marie, 88 years old, has passed to her eternal reward on January, 12, 2020 at Delray Medical Center. She resided in the Delray Beach and Port St Lucie Florida areas for the past 30 years. Funeral Services will be held privately for the immediate family. She will be laid to rest next to her late loving husband Marcel LaRose in Fort Pierce at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Marie was born in East Dedham Massachusetts, January 28th, 1932 to Francis and Blanche Levangie. She grew up in East Dedham Massachusetts and Portsmouth New Hampshire, it was there that she met her first Husband William Lonergan whom she predeceased by 38 years. Marie then met Marcel LaRose and was remarried, she lived happily with him for over 20 years in Wallingford CT and then Port St Lucie, Florida.
She is survived by her four sons and their spouses - William & Cheryl Lonergan, John & Mary-Anne Lonergan, Michael & Maryann Lonergan and Matthew & Annmarie Lonergan as well as 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren with one baby girl expected in April. Her older sister Patricia Houston, her daughter Lisa and husband Eric Schott. Marie is also predeceased by her younger brother Francis Levangie.
During Marie's younger years she took great joy traveling back to CT visiting family & spending time with her many grandchildren & great grandchildren. She was dedicated to the AA 12 Step Program for the past 37 years in Port St Lucie, Florida and previously Meriden, Connecticut.
The final two years of her life have been challenging and the family is extremely grateful for the loving measures that her son Matthew Lonergan has given in Marie's final years. May she rest in eternal peace and receive your prayers through which her legacy and contributions to all of us will continue to live on.
A visitation for Mary will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Mary's funeral service will occur 12pm at Aycock Funeral Home, 6026 North US Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34946. The burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens immediately following the funeral service.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020