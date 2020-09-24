Marie Webster



Marie Eileen Webster was born April 1, 1931 to Harold & Mary Hoadley of Boston, MA. She grew up in Medford, MA graduating from Medford High School, class of 1948 as a member of the Honor Society II & III. She was also Vice President of the Medford Distributive Club III "Success is achieved by those who try", and completed the Co-OP Store Training course.



Marie initially worked for the personnel department of the New England Telephone & Telegraph Co in Boston and after raising her children she worked for the Adelco Phone Co. in Needham, MA. She later was a real estate broker in the Needham area.



Marie was an excellent golfer winning many tournaments as a member of the Needham Golf Club and Wellesley Country Club in Massachusetts and the Miles Grant Country Club in Stuart, FL. She was a member of the Post Comers Club in Needham and shared her love of cooking by entering some of her recipes in the club's cookbook. She was a boater, gardener and crafter. She was an excellent bridge player both with friends and online, and she did the daily Sudoku and crossword puzzles.



Marie loved her family, friends and pets. Her friends often referred to her as 'one classy lady' who always dressed beautifully. She enjoyed laughter and smiles with friends and was graced with a sharp wit and dry sense of humor.



Marie is predeceased by her husband David N. Webster and her sister, Eleanor L. Turcotte. She is survived by her children, Cheryl Webster Dumont, Susan Webster and David A. Webster; her grandchildren, Christi and Christopher Dumont, Andrew and Adam Webster, and Taylor Pool Hutto. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Wintle and several nephews.



Due to the current pandemic there will be no gathering to honor her memory.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store