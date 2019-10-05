Services
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Indian River Presbyterian Church
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce - Mariel Colean Minton, 89, died on October 2, 2019 in Wellington, Florida.

Mrs. Minton was born in Gainesville, Florida, and was a lifelong resident of Fort Pierce and a 4th generation Floridian. Mariel went to James Millikin University from 1947-1948 and Florida State University from 1948-1950. She was an English major and a published poet. She was a devoted member of Indian River Presbyterian Church and member of the P.E.O. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan "Boots" (Keith) Minton Plyler of Travelers Rest, SC; son, William Howard (Courtney) Minton of Palm Beach, FL; sister, Marjorie McFadden of Fort Myers, FL; grandchildren, Christopher Minton, Maria Mahlschnee, Erin Plyler, Sarah Plyler, and Tucker Minton; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Ellie, Edwin, and Charlie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin James Minton, Sr. and son, Edwin James Minton, Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 E. Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or to Indian River Presbyterian Church, 2499 Virginia Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL 34982.

Services: A service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Indian River Presbyterian Church, Fort Pierce. Private burial will take place at Palms Cemetery, Fort Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.comMarielColean MintonFort Pierce
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 5, 2019
