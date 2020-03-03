Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM





Marijane "Penny" Burch Obituary


Fort Pierce - Marijane "Penny" Burch, 67, of Fort Pierce. Our beloved mother, sister, and friend passed away on March 1, 2020.

Penny was a local business owner and life-long resident of the Treasure Coast. She was devoted to her family and was happiest when spending her time with them.

She is survived by her sons, Matthew and Michael; sister, Patricia; grandchildren, Ryan and Jocelyn; and great-grandchild, Landon.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to a charity for children, such as St. Jude's, RAICES-Leaf Fund, or the NACAC.

A memorial service will be held at Haisley Funeral Home in Fort Pierce on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10am. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
