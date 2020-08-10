1/1
Marilyn C. Edwards
Marilyn C Edwards

Stuart - Survivors include her sons Peter William Conboy of Walden, NY; Brian Lee Conboy (Carrie) of Sicklerville, NJ; granddaughter Rebecca Lyn Conboy, Grandson Nicholas Edward Conboy, step grandchildren, Sarah Hollins, Jason Hollins: Step daughters, Susan Edwards of Baldwinsville, NY; Donna Edwards Wise of Austin, TX; Nancy Edwards Price of Monticello, NY: grandchildren, Kyle Seeley, Jillian Golden, Caitlyn Perry, Dylan Price, great-grandson Landon Ball and great-granddaughter Lucy Golden.

Arrangements are under the care of Aycock Funeral Home - Stuart. Visit Aycockfuneralhome.net to share a memory or leave a condolence message.




Published in TC Palm from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Aycock Funeral Home
505 South Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
7722871717
