Marilyn E. DeMotte Ufner
Marilyn E. DeMotte Ufner

Marilyn E. DeMotte Ufner, 89, died July 9th at Water's Edge, Sandhill Cove in Palm City, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband John Ufner, who affectionately referred to her as his "sweetheart" and her parents Dr. C. Bowen DeMotte and Ada Marion Royce DeMotte of Greenwood, Indiana, where she was born and raised.

She was a very kind and loving woman to all that knew her. She is survived by two daughters, Annette Ewing, Mattapoisett, MA and M. Elizabeth Elliott, Jensen Beach, FL.; 5 grandchildren, John Ewing, Marion Roe, Elizabeth Folmar, Katherine Folmar and Mark Elliott; 4 great grandchildren; her sister, Diane O'Brien, Winter Park, FL and niece, Nancy Shorthouse.

She will be interred at the United States Military Academy at West Point beside her husband, John. Burial services will be private.




Published in TC Palm from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
