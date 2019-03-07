|
Marilyn J. Groves
Age 85, of Stuart, FL, passed away on March 3, 2019. She will be sadly missed. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Friday March 8, 2019 at the Stuart Alliance Church 445 SE Osceola Street, Stuart, FL. from 11 A.M. until the time of services at 1 P.M, with Pastor Jim Brocious. Immediately following the services, committal will be held at the graveside at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Palm City FL. Online condolences may be expressed to the family on the funeral home website.
www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 7, 2019