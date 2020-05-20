Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie A. Bishop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie A. Bishop Obituary
Marjorie A. Bishop

Stuart - Marjorie A. Bishop, 93, died April 27, 2020, at Treasure Coast Hospice Inpatient Unit. She was born in Hempstead , NY, and lived on the Treasure Coast for 51 years. Coming from Massapequa, NY and making her home in Florida, Marjorie devoted her life to volunteerism. She was a member of the Immanual Lutheran Church of Palm City. She worked at Martin Memorial Health for many years as the organizational leader and past President of the Martin Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. Also devoting her time as the past President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 2845, Uniondale, NY. and later becoming a member of the Stuart Woman's Club. Marjorie picked up the torch of volunteering from her mother Adalaide, who taught her the joy to be found in volunteering ones time. Marjorie Bishop leaves behind her Nephew Todd E Bishop, his wife Charlene and their son Reese. Marjorie asks that contributions be made to the Martin Memorial Foundation, Office of Charitable Giving, 200 Hospital Avenue, Stuart, Florida 34994. www.foresthillspalm cityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 20 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -