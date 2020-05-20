|
Stuart - Marjorie A. Bishop, 93, died April 27, 2020, at Treasure Coast Hospice Inpatient Unit. She was born in Hempstead , NY, and lived on the Treasure Coast for 51 years. Coming from Massapequa, NY and making her home in Florida, Marjorie devoted her life to volunteerism. She was a member of the Immanual Lutheran Church of Palm City. She worked at Martin Memorial Health for many years as the organizational leader and past President of the Martin Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. Also devoting her time as the past President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 2845, Uniondale, NY. and later becoming a member of the Stuart Woman's Club. Marjorie picked up the torch of volunteering from her mother Adalaide, who taught her the joy to be found in volunteering ones time. Marjorie Bishop leaves behind her Nephew Todd E Bishop, his wife Charlene and their son Reese. Marjorie asks that contributions be made to the Martin Memorial Foundation, Office of Charitable Giving, 200 Hospital Avenue, Stuart, Florida 34994. www.foresthillspalm cityflorida.com
