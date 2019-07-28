Resources
Marjorie A. Scarlett

Marjorie A. Scarlett Obituary
Marjorie A. Scarlett

Port St. Lucie - Marjorie A. Scarlett, 80, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away on July 15, 2019. Marjorie is survived by her husband William. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held in the near future at First Presbyterian Church of Port St. Lucie . In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981, or to First Presbyterian Church of Port St. Lucie, 2240 SE Walton Road, Port St. Lucie, FL 34952. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com for more information.
Published in the TC Palm on July 28, 2019
