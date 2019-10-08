Services
Bethel Lutheran Church
7905 SE Federal Hwy
Hobe Sound, FL 33455
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
7905 SE Fed. Hwy
Hobe Sound, NJ
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
1500 Hooper Ave
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie L. Ousterman Alexander


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie L. Ousterman Alexander Obituary
Marjorie L. Ousterman Alexander

Hobe Sound - 1925-2019

Marjorie Alexander was a remarkable daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Her passions included Christ and his work, her family, her pets, gardening, and ceramics. She spent her life growing, creating, nurturing, and sharing of herself to all in need. She was responsible for developing Silver Bay, Anchorage, and Brookside, NJ as the broker of these communities within Toms River.

She went to her reward in heaven on September 25, 2019 after spending her last days at the Okeechobee Hospice House. She was predeceased by her husbands, Cliff Corbet and Anthony Alexander Sr., her parents Anna and Walter Ousterman Sr., and her brother Walter Ousterman Jr. She is survived by a sister, Alice Ousterman, Westfield, NJ, sister-in-law Virginia Ousterman, CA, 3 sons, 1 daughter, 2 stepsons, and their spouses.She also leaves 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

The memorial services will be at Bethel Lutheran Church, 7905 SE Fed. Hwy, Hobe Sound, FL33455, on October 12 at 11:00, and HolyCross Lutheran Church, 1500 Hooper Ave, Toms River, NJ 08753 on Oct 26 at 2:00.

In lieu of flowers, she requested gifts to the two above named churches that she helped to build.
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.