Mark A. Cersosimo
Port St. Lucie - MARK A. CERSOSIMO, (Jan. 28th,1957 - October 1st, 2020) passed away unexpectedly at his home in Port St. Lucie, FL. Mark was born in Hartford, CT and grew up Yarmouth, MA. Known affectionately to many as The Bonz, he attended Dennis-Yarmouth Regional HS and shortly after graduation joined the Navy, after which he had a life-long successful sales career. Mark traveled extensively before settling in Florida where he opened Mark's Guns and Knives and Everything Else. His store was a tremendous success and he was loved and respected by all he met. A talented dancer and self-described lover of life, Mark tended to find the best in most people he met; if he was your friend, it was for life. Mark, you've left a chasm in our lives that will never be filled. We love you forever!

Mark is survived by his sister Caron Cersosimo and her partner Joanne and daughter Carrie Schmidt; his sister Kristen, her husband Dr. Eric Kosofsky, his nephew and Goddaughter Kyle and Jillian Kosofsky. And Mark's loyal and beautiful pup, Lucie.

In lieu of flowers, donate to your favorite pet rescue/adoption organization; Mark's pups were his heart.




Published in TC Palm from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
