Mark McGee
Fort Pierce - Mark McGee, age 65, of Fort Pierce, Florida, passed away January 26, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1954 in Lamar, CO, to his late parents Charles and Bette McGee.
He began his career with Tropicana as a truck driver then became Inspector for the USDA inspecting Citrus Trees for several years. He then moved on to work for the State of Florida managing the Indian River Lagoon and waterways.
Mark volunteered with the county on the Oyster Reef Restoration Project as well the Treasure Coast Waterway Cleanup Project. He also volunteered at the Oyster Festival in Fort Pierce where he managed the other volunteers and he took much joy in educating children on environmental concerns.
Mark is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 15 years Deborah McGee; brother, Chuck McGee and spouse of Punta Gorda, FL; sister, Becky Riche and spouse; many loving nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved pets, Winn Dixie and Maytag.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future, please contact the family for more information.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020