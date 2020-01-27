Resources
More Obituaries for Mark McGee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark McGee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark McGee Obituary
Mark McGee

Fort Pierce - Mark McGee, age 65, of Fort Pierce, Florida, passed away January 26, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1954 in Lamar, CO, to his late parents Charles and Bette McGee.

He began his career with Tropicana as a truck driver then became Inspector for the USDA inspecting Citrus Trees for several years. He then moved on to work for the State of Florida managing the Indian River Lagoon and waterways.

Mark volunteered with the county on the Oyster Reef Restoration Project as well the Treasure Coast Waterway Cleanup Project. He also volunteered at the Oyster Festival in Fort Pierce where he managed the other volunteers and he took much joy in educating children on environmental concerns.

Mark is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 15 years Deborah McGee; brother, Chuck McGee and spouse of Punta Gorda, FL; sister, Becky Riche and spouse; many loving nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved pets, Winn Dixie and Maytag.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future, please contact the family for more information.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com for more information.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -