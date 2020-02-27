|
|
Mark Steven Hauser
Mark Steven Hauser died peacefully on February 20th at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Medical Center after a short but courageous battle with liver disease. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara, son Matt, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandsons Sean and Cole, sisters Kathy Wilshire and Karen Tavis, brothers Paul and John Hauser, and several nieces and nephews.
Mark was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin but moved to Florida at a young age. He graduated from the University of Florida in 1972 with a degree in Psychology and was an avid Gator fan. Mark combined his love of music and his unique furniture design skills when he started his first business, Sound Plus Wood, in Boca Raton after leaving UF. His vision was to build custom cabinetry and pair it with high-end audio systems.
In 1979, Mark and his family fell in love with Vero Beach, where he founded Select Audio Video. In 2006 Mark was diagnosed with leukemia and beat it thanks to his perseverance and a bone marrow transplant from his sister, Kathy, giving him extra time to spend with his family and watch his grandchildren grow up.
Mark and his family were members of Our Savior Lutheran and Mark was active in his home-owners association in Ocean Ridge. In addition to him being a passionate Gator fan, he loved the Miami Dolphins, photography, graphic design, cooking and spending long afternoons tending to his garden.
Memorial services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church at 1850 6th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL on Saturday, March 7th at 2 PM. If you are interested in showing support for Mark, the family would suggest donating to the scholarship fund at Our Savior Lutheran Church in lieu of flowers. Donations can be made online at http://www.oursaviorelca.com/giving/.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020