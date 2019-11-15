|
Mark Tyler Cunningham
Port Saint Lucie - Mark Tyler Cunningham, 35, was received by the loving arms of the Lord on November 14, 2019. Mark was a devoted father, husband, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and loyal friend.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19th at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce from 5:30-8:30 PM. A memorial service will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 20th at First United Methodist Church, 616 Orange Ave, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. Burial will take place following the service at White City Cemetery. An online guest book and full obituary can be viewed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.comMarkTyler
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019