|
|
Markus "Mark" Von Duvall
Jensen Beach, FL
Markus "Mark" Von Duvall, 59, of Jensen Beach, FL passed away on April 16, 2019. Mark was born in Springfield, OH on February 26, 1960. His parents moved the family to Dayton, Ohio that same year where they lived until relocating to Stuart, Florida in 1980.
As a child he enjoyed boating, water skiing, snowmobiling, horseback riding and go cart racing. He was very active in 4-H. Showing and accumulating trophies with the family's registered Polled Hereford cattle. The most outstanding 4-H project ever done in the state of Ohio at that time was building an entire house while still attending high school. Upon completion it was sold.
Before moving to Florida, Mark attended Wright State University in Ohio and later graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a bachelor's degree in business management in 1981. He began his career as a sales agent with DeSantis Real Estate and quickly moved to Vista Royale in Vero Beach as a Community manager. In 1985 he moved to Mariner Sands as Community Services Manager. He became Project Director in 1988 and then in 1990 joined Willoughby Golf Club as Director of Sales and Marketing where he was later promoted to Director of Community Development.
Mark joined First Florida Development & Construction in 2001 where he was quickly recognized for his extensive breadth of expertise in business development, construction, and real estate. During his career, he held leadership roles in strategic planning, operations, sales and marketing, as well as community development. He oversaw First Florida's daily operations and was a qualified Certified Green Professional as well as a licensed real estate broker. His outstanding accomplishments include 1992 Builder of the Year for the Treasure Coast Builders Association (TCBA) where he served on the board of directors as well as chairing the Long Range Planning Committee. In 1992, he was remembered for his unselfish devotion to the TCBA's efforts for Hurricane Andrew Relief at the Redlands Migrant Camp. In 1998, he was elected President of the Realtor Association of Martin County (currently known as MCRTC).
A devout Christian, Mark was an active member of First Baptist Church of Jensen Beach, where he served as a deacon and was Chair of the Stewardship Committee. At his previous church, First United Methodist Church in Stuart, he was a youth counselor and also served on the administrative council.
Mark is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Debra Duvall of Jensen Beach; parents, Lynden and Ann Duvall of Stuart; mother-in-law, Pat Douglas of Stuart; brother-in-law, Bob Gillen and his wife, DIantha of Pittsburgh, PA; and niece, Rochelle Gillen of Cleveland, OH.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at First Baptist Church of Jensen Beach, 1400 NE Jensen Beach Blvd., Jensen Beach, FL. Interment will be private.
Please sign Mark's online memorial at www.aycockfuneralhome.net
Donations may be made in his memory to First Baptist Church of Jensen Beach at http://fbjb.com/give-online or mailed to FBJB, 1400 NE Jensen Beach Blvd, Jensen Beach, FL 34957 and noted in Mark's memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Aycock Funeral Home, Stuart, Florida.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 21, 2019