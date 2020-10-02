Martha B. Norton



Stuart - Martha B. Norton, 92, under the care of Hospice, passed away February 29, 2020 at her home in Stuart, FL, with her faithful caregivers at her side.



She was born January 23, 1928 in Leesburg, Florida and was the beloved daughter of Leslie and Lucille Burdine, who preceded her in death. She was married to her loving husband, the late Edgar F. Norton.



Martha is survived by her stepdaughters, Careth (Ron) Krajack of Carlisle, PA, Lynnea Norton formerly of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Ardeth Bonner of Carlisle, PA, 6 grandchildren Jennifer, Jeffrey, Jonathan, Johanna, Kevin and Brian, 3 great grandchildren, Kellyn, Holden and Nola and cousin Mary M. Allison (Victor) Case of Archer, FL.



Martha was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Stuart, FL where she enjoyed singing in the choir and served the church in many capacities.



Martha graduated from Leesburg High School and Florida State University where she earned a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Home Economics before moving to Stuart, FL. She was the Martin County Extension Home Economics Agent from 1955 until she retired in 1985 as well as the coordinator of 4-H and past President of the State Extension Workers Association. Martha was a member of the Martin County Fair Association as well as serving as President for the following organizations: BPW (Business & Professional Women), PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) and Soroptimist International of Stuart, where she was named Woman of the Year in 1975.



During the early years in Soroptimist - the club initiated and created the Martin County Historical Society and in 2005 … Martha was honored with membership to the Laurel Society and Life Membership to Soroptimist.



A "Celebration of Life" service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, 11:00 AM at her church, First Presbyterian Church, 1715 NW Pine Lake Dr. Stuart, FL with Pastor David Grachek officiating. Masks will be required at the service due to COVID-19 requirements. Light refreshments will follow in the Fellowship Hall after the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to: PEO Sisterhood, 3151 S. Kanner Hwy., Stuart, FL 34994, Soroptimist International of Stuart, Box 2250, Stuart, FL 34995, or First Presbyterian Church, 1715 NW Pine Lake Dr., Stuart, FL 34994.



